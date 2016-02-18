Feb 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC makes U-turn on UK staff pay deal (on.ft.com/24b9jyh)

NHS heading for 2.3 bln stg deficit, King's Fund warns (on.ft.com/24b82r0)

Arla signals tough year ahead for dairy producers (on.ft.com/219z0wx)

Overview

Most managers at HSBC's UK retail and wealth unit will not be getting a pay rise this year, the lender told the affected employees at the end of last week, even though the bank struck an agreement with employees last year.

Britain's National Health Service(NHS) could end up with a 2.3 billion pounds ($3.29 billion) deficit by the end of the financial year and is at risk of breaching parliamentary protocol by overspending its budget, according to a report by think-tank King's Fund.

Arla Foods, one of Europe's biggest dairy companies, said on Wednesday the global milk market was in crisis due to oversupply, but it expected demand, particularly from China, to pick up at the end of the year.

