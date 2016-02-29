BRIEF-DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP ANNOUNCES RIGHTS OFFERING
* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES RIGHTS OFFERING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $9.3 MILLION
Feb 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
GSK to start search for Andrew Witty's successor
One-third of retail jobs to vanish by 2025
EDF board split as 18 bln stg Hinkley Point reactor faces fresh delay (on.ft.com/1XTDhSS)
Overview
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is set to start a formal search for its next chief executive. The company's chairman, Philip Hampton, already spoke to large shareholders about the succession on an informal basis.
The British Retail Consortium said that up to 1 million jobs in the retail sector, a third of today's total, will disappear by 2025 as factors like rising minimum wage impact the industry.
Senior directors at EDF SA are pushing the company to seek for new investors for the 18 billion stg Hinkley Point nuclear reactor project causing a delay in its final approval.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
