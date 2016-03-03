BRIEF-Monster Digital files for non timely 10-Q - SEC filing
March 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Miramax bought by Qatari broadcaster BeIN Media Group
Rolls-Royce agrees ValueAct board deal
France economy minister sends double Brexit warning to UK
Overview
Qatar's BeIn Media Group said it would buy film studio Miramax, the producer behind cult movies such as "Pulp Fiction".
Rolls-Royce has appointed a partner from its largest shareholder, ValueAct Capital, to its board after the U.S. activist investor built up a stake in the British engineer following a string of profit warnings last year.
According to the French economy minister, Emmanuel Macron, France would relocate its migrant camp from Calais to Britain and roll out "a red carpet" for bankers leaving London if the UK leaves the EU. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
MADRID, May 16 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday several groups had shown interest in a potential merger with the bank and that it is exploring several options as it struggles to clean up its toxic balance sheet.