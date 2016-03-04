March 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Diamond eyes Barclays Africa assets
UBS France probed on suspicion of interfering with tax
Maisons du Monde hires banks to study Paris listing
Overview
Former Barclays Plc chief executive Bob Diamond had
preliminary talks with global investors to back a takeover bid
for the bank's African assets.
The French subsidiary of UBS is under
investigation for alleged witness tampering, the bank said on
Thursday.
French furniture and interior decoration company Maisons du
Monde hired banks with an idea of listing on the Paris stock
exchange amid challenging international conditions.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)