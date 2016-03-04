March 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Diamond eyes Barclays Africa assets

UBS France probed on suspicion of interfering with tax witness (on.ft.com/21LbgiE)

Maisons du Monde hires banks to study Paris listing

Former Barclays Plc chief executive Bob Diamond had preliminary talks with global investors to back a takeover bid for the bank's African assets.

The French subsidiary of UBS is under investigation for alleged witness tampering, the bank said on Thursday.

French furniture and interior decoration company Maisons du Monde hired banks with an idea of listing on the Paris stock exchange amid challenging international conditions.

