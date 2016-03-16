March 16 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* Lockheed hails progress on hypersonic military aircraft.
(bit.ly/1RMQ4Sj)
* Osborne to admit breaking promise to cut debt as share of
GDP. (bit.ly/1RMQ8Bk)
* Eon and RWE sue German government over nuclear shutdown.
(bit.ly/1RMQ9p5)
Overview
* Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on
Tuesday, that the company is near a technological breakthrough
that could help U.S. fighter jets reach Mach 6, or six times the
speed of sound.
* British Finance Minister George Osborne is said to admit
that he has broken two out of the three fiscal rules that he had
laid out in last year's election.
* German power firms E.ON, RWE and
Vattenfall clashed with government members at a court
hearing over the country's controversial decision to shut down
all nuclear plants by 2022.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Sandra Maler)