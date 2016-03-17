March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* George Osborne offsets bitter prospects with dose of sweeteners. (on.ft.com/1TPjJQP)

* Fed scales back forecasts for rate rises amid global risks. (on.ft.com/1TPjPrD)

* EU and Turkey on collision course over refugee deal. (on.ft.com/1TPjS6S)

Overview

* British Finance Minister George Osborne handed tax sweeteners to voters and small businesses but warned the economy would grow more slowly than previously forecast.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and cut back its interest rate forecasts to two quarter-point rises this year.

* The European Union and Turkey are set to collide over a refugee deal after Donald Tusk, the European Council president, backed Cyprus' demands to weaken a promise to unfreeze parts of Turkey's EU membership negotiations.

