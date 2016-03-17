March 17 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* George Osborne offsets bitter prospects with dose of
sweeteners. (on.ft.com/1TPjJQP)
* Fed scales back forecasts for rate rises amid global
risks. (on.ft.com/1TPjPrD)
* EU and Turkey on collision course over refugee deal. (on.ft.com/1TPjS6S)
Overview
* British Finance Minister George Osborne handed tax
sweeteners to voters and small businesses but warned the economy
would grow more slowly than previously forecast.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged and
cut back its interest rate forecasts to two quarter-point rises
this year.
* The European Union and Turkey are set to collide over a
refugee deal after Donald Tusk, the European Council president,
backed Cyprus' demands to weaken a promise to unfreeze parts of
Turkey's EU membership negotiations.
