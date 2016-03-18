Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
March 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* SNP will not match Osborne's tax cut for higher earners. (bit.ly/1RpGOmz)
* Disgraced former FIFA president Blatter paid $3.7 mln salary. (bit.ly/1RpGR1E)
* Google to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics. (bit.ly/1RpHict)
Overview
* Scottish National Party leader Nicole Sturgeon has said Scotland will not match British Finance Minister George Osborne's tax cut for higher earners.
* Soccer's ruling body, FIFA, said it paid disgraced former president Sepp Blatter 3.63 million Swiss francs ($3.75 million)last year, publishing his salary for the first time under new governance regulations.
* Alphabet Inc, the new holding company for Google, has put Boston Dynamics, part of its robotics division, up for sale. ($1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".