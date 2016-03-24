March 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EDF chief executive predicts green light for Hinkley Point (on.ft.com/1RhTSi2)

Brexit likely to be 'electric shock', says Amber Rudd (on.ft.com/1RhUcxv)

Dyson sucks up government funding for electric car (on.ft.com/1RhVqsB)

Overview

The Hinkley Point nuclear power project in Britain will go ahead, EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz told British lawmakers on Wednesday, though he did not give a definite schedule.

Britain's membership of the European Union helps secure the country's energy supply from any possible threat by Russia to restrict gas flows, energy minister Amber Rudd will say on Thursday.

Dyson, a British company known for its vacuum cleaners, will be using public funds to develop an electric car, according to government documents seen by the Financial Times. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)