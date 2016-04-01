April 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
*Helios scores first for Africa fund with Crown Agents deal
*Tui benefits as holidaymakers go West
*Anbang gives up on $14 billion Starwood deal
*PizzaExpress adds nationwide delivery to its menu
Overview
*A pan-African investment firm, Helios Investment Partners,
is set to secure a deal for key divisions of Crown Agents - a
company which was once a pillar of the British empire. (bit.ly/1RAG0wg)
*Tui AG, the world's largest tour operator, is
gaining from British holidaymakers travelling to Spain and the
Canary Islands following a series of terror attacks in Turkey.
(bit.ly/1RAG2UO)
*China's Anbang Insurance lost the bidding war for Starwood
Hotels & Resorts as its investor consortium failed to
demonstrate that it had the financing in place to back up its
$14 billion offer. (bit.ly/1RAGlPz)
*PizzaExpress, one of Britain's oldest pizza chains, is
adding nationwide delivery to its service as restaurants strive
to compete with online food-service options and private
equity-backed rivals in the UK. (bit.ly/1RAGBhj)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)