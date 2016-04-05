BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Iceland PM 'resigns' over Panama Papers leak
US aims to scupper $25bn Halliburton-Baker Hughes deal
WhatsApp extends encryption to 1bn users
Glencore nears $2.4bn sale of stake in agriculture business
Overview
Iceland's prime minister stepped down on Tuesday, becoming the first casualty in the Panama papers tax scandal. (on.ft.com/1TAykPc)
The U.S. Justice Department is planning to sue to stop the Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes merger. (on.ft.com/1TAyw0Z)
WhatsApp said it has bolstered encryption protections that will prevent law enforcement agencies from obtaining access to its users. (on.ft.com/1TABeDL)
Glencore is close to selling a stake in its agricultural business to Canada's pension fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. (on.ft.com/1TABCBX) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CAPE TOWN, May 23 South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.