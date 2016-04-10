EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Cameron pushes for criminal sanctions over tax evasion
Ukraine's prime minister Arseniy Yatseniuk resigns
Deutsche Börse-LSE tie-up hits opposition
Overview
Prime Minister David Cameron will promise to create a new criminal offence for companies that fail to stop their staff assisting in tax evasion. (on.ft.com/25TznyJ)
Ukraine's prime minister Arseniy Yatseniuk stepped down late on Sunday afternoon, accusing the president's party of plunging the country into an "artificially created" crisis. (on.ft.com/25Tzz0V)
Opposition is growing in Germany to Deutsche Boerse AG's merger with London Stock Exchange, as concern mounts about the consequences for the combined company if Britain votes to leave the European Union. (on.ft.com/25TzQ3R)
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.