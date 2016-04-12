April 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Oil services provider Schlumberger is cutting back on some of its activity in Venezuela due to insufficient funds. (bit.ly/1T2s4xu)

Deutsche Bank AG has frozen plans to expand in North Carolina after a law that overturns protections for gay people. (bit.ly/1T2sfsQ)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan ruled himself out as a potential Republican presidential nominee, ending speculation that he could be a choice if Donald Trump and Ted Cruz failed to win enough delegates. (bit.ly/1T2sEeT)

