May 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* World powers agree to arm Libyan government. (on.ft.com/2588PvE)
* Deutsche Bank hires ex-EDF finance director to head M&A.
(on.ft.com/1TWpObI)
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stake in Apple.
(on.ft.com/24VLQAs)
Overview
* World powers including the United States are ready to
consider demands from Libya's new unity government for
exemptions from a U.N. arms embargo to help take control of the
lawless country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Monday.
* Deutsche Bank AG has hired Thomas Piquemal,
former senior executive vice president for finance at French
utility company EDF Group , to head its global mergers and
acquisitions practice.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed
a more than $1 billion stake in Apple Inc in a rare
foray into the technology sector.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)