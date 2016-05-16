May 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* World powers agree to arm Libyan government. (on.ft.com/2588PvE)

* Deutsche Bank hires ex-EDF finance director to head M&A. (on.ft.com/1TWpObI)

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys stake in Apple. (on.ft.com/24VLQAs)

Overview

* World powers including the United States are ready to consider demands from Libya's new unity government for exemptions from a U.N. arms embargo to help take control of the lawless country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday.

* Deutsche Bank AG has hired Thomas Piquemal, former senior executive vice president for finance at French utility company EDF Group , to head its global mergers and acquisitions practice.

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed a more than $1 billion stake in Apple Inc in a rare foray into the technology sector.

