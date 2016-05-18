May 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Netflix and Amazon face EU quota threat. (on.ft.com/1NyJqDt)

* Aston Villa sold to Chinese businessman. (on.ft.com/1Nz66Ud)

* Fed opens window for June rate rise. (on.ft.com/1Nz6jqu)

Overview

* Streaming service like Netflix and Amazon's video service could be forced to devote "at least" 20 percent of their catalogues to European Films and shows, according to a draft of the European Commission proposal.

* Chinese businessman Tony Xia has agreed to buy Aston Villa, the club said on Wednesday.

* Federal Reserve officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for another interest rate increase in June, according to the minutes from the central bank's April policy meeting released on Wednesday. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)