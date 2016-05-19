May 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Deutsche Bank investors vote against executive pay packages. (on.ft.com/27FqLwC)

* EgyptAir flight MS804 made sharp turn before crashing into sea. (on.ft.com/27FrTAj)

* Phil Mickelson caught up in insider trading case. (on.ft.com/27Fr7Do)

Overview

* Deutsche Bank drew scathing criticism from shareholders on Thursday over its dramatic share price decline, costly legal wrangles and public squabbling among its directors.

* An EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean on Thursday in what Egypt said could have been a terrorist attack.

* U.S. authorities on Thursday charged a former chairman of Dean Foods Co and a professional Las Vegas gambler with engaging in an insider trading scheme that netted more than $40 million and included a tip that benefited professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)