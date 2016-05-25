GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Cameron urges young people to register for EU referendum vote. (on.ft.com/1WPrkzV)
* Microsoft to take $950 mln writedown on smartphone business. (on.ft.com/1WPrjMz)
* Citigroup fined $425 mln for rate-rigging violations. (on.ft.com/1WPrd7F)
Overview
* British Prime Minister David Cameron urged young people to register to vote for the EU referendum scheduled next month.
* Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it will cut back and take a charge of about $950 million for its smartphone business, just two years after it bought handset maker Nokia.
* Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $425 million to resolve civil charges that it tried to manipulate foreign exchange and interest rate benchmarks
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
