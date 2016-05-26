May 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, promised on Thursday to roll back some of America's most ambitious environmental policies, actions that he said would revive the ailing U.S. oil and coal industries and bolster national security.

* A U.S. jury handed Google a major victory on Thursday in a long-running copyright battle with Oracle Corp over Android software used to run most of the world's smartphones.

A top Apple executive had raised the prospect of the company buying Time Warner, according to three people briefed on the matter.