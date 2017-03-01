March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Philip Green pays 363 mln stg into stricken BHS pension fund on.ft.com/2m5ayk8

Vodafone chief says Liberty deal is still 'attractive' on.ft.com/2m52kbG

Bank of England's Charlotte Hogg warns on Brexit 'challenge' on.ft.com/2m52Qq2

CBI head to challenge ministers on industrial strategy on.ft.com/2m52eRu

Overview

Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds ($449.10 million) to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.

"Vodafone-Liberty Global is still an attractive combination, especially if the EU wants the creation of a real Pan-European player," Vodafone Group Plc Chief Executive Vittorio Colao told reporters in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Bank of England's newest deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, said that Brexit poses the "most significant challenge" to monetary policymakers, and warned that UK consumer spending could fall much more sharply than the BoE currently expects.

Prime Minster Theresa May's flagship industrial strategy lacks "clear actions and milestones", the head of the Confederation of British Industry will say on Wednesday, challenging ministers to set out what exactly they plan to do. ($1 = 0.8083 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)