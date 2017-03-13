March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Vodafone to bring 2,100 call-centre jobs back to UK on.ft.com/2mgWksE

London drags down national rents for first time since 2010 on.ft.com/2mgWMXS

McVitie's digestives to be taken global in ambitious expansion on.ft.com/2ndunY1

Gulliver's departure from HSBC sets first test for new chairman on.ft.com/2mgXoNo

Overview

Mobile operator Vodafone Group Plc will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.

UK rents fell 0.6 percent in February, the first decline in six years, driven by a sharp drop in the cost of new tenancies in London and south-east England.

Chief executive of Yildiz-owned Pladis, Cem Karakas, said McVitie's and Godiva were at the heart of the global expansion plan by its Turkish owners to boost biscuit sales by 50 percent in two years.

HSBC Holdings Plc tapped insurance veteran and AIA Group Ltd boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint. Among the first tasks for Tucker will be to identify a successor to HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver, who informed the HSBC board he will quit his post in 2018. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)