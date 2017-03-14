March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to start Brexit negotiations in the last week of March after parliament passed legislation on Monday that gives her the power to do so and the Lords balked at picking a fight over their own efforts to soften it.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, handing Theresa May the challenge of keeping the UK united just as she grapples with the country's plans to leave the European Union.

UK hiring is expected to slow down in the second quarter of this year according to Manpower's quarterly survey of about 2,000 employers that found corporate Britain in a slightly less bullish mood in the second quarter compared with the first.

A parliamentary committee preparing a report about Charlotte Hogg's suitability for the post of the Bank of England's new deputy governor is waiting to see whether Hogg will tough it out or abandon her candidature, according to those involved in the discussions.

British oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc agreed to buy its struggling rival Amec Foster Wheeler Plc in a 2.2 billion pounds ($2.68 billion) all-share deal that highlights the pressure on the UK North Sea oil industry from weak crude prices.

British homebuilder Redrow Plc said on Monday it will continue its pursuit of rival Bovis Homes Plc, despite discussions having been "terminated" while its target is in separate talks with another suitor, Galliford Try Plc .