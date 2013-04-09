April 10 Headlines
Crosby seeks to give up knighthood
()
KPMG resigns as Herbalife auditor
()
FCA launches probe into RBS glitches
()
Fitch downgrades China's credit rating
()
Euro states set to disclose tax details
()
Brussels opens MasterCard antitrust probe
()
Petrobras in venture talks with Batista
()
Overview
James Crosby, the boss of failed lender HBOS, requested to be
stripped of his knighthood following a scathing report into the
2008 collapse of the bank he once presided over.
KPMG resigned as auditor to two US companies after
accusing a former partner of engaging in insider trading.
Britain's financial watchdog is investigating last year's
technology failures at state-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland that left 17 million customers without access to
their accounts for up to three weeks.
Global ratings agency Fitch cut China's long-term local currency
credit rating to A-plus from AA-minus over concerns that the
country's rising debt problems will require a government
bailout.
Austria and Luxembourg are set to ease longstanding bank secrecy
rules in a move that will allow other Eurozone member states to
access their depositors' account details amid pressure to crack
down on tax evasion in Europe.
The European Union has opened an antitrust investigation into
MasterCard Inc over concerns that some of the credit-card
company's interbank fees are anticompetitive.
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras is
considering possible business ventures with companies controlled
by billionaire Eike Batista.