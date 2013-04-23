April 22 Headlines
Bumi shares halted amid payments concern
Bribery probe lifts Walmart directors' pay
CVC to maintain pursuit of Betfair
Deutsche Bank versus Vik battle begins
ABB in $1-billion U.S. solar power deal
UK pushes ahead with Urenco privatisation
Caterpillar earnings drop 45 pct
Lengthy flu season helps pep up Reckitt
Overview
Indoneasia-focussed coal miner Bumi has suspended its
shares until after it is able to publish its -- indefinitely
delayed -- 2012 annual results.
Salaries doubled to at least $120,000 for Walmart Stores
directors who worked on an investigation into the bribery
allegations in Mexico.
Though Betfair rejected CVC Capital Partners'
910-million-pound ($1.39 billion) buyout offer, the private
equity firm plans to continue its talks with the online gambling
company's shareholders.
A volatile legal battle begins between Deutsche Bank AG
and Norwegian billionaire Alexander Vik, who is
claiming $8 billion worth of damages for losses incurred at the
height of the financial crisis.
Swiss engineering company ABB is to buy U.S. solar
energy company Power-One for $1.03 billion, hoping that
growing emerging market demand will counter the uncertainty of
an industry in which western firms have been struggling.
With a view to cutting its public debt, the British government
said it would sell its one-third share in Urenco -- a deal that
could go for as much as 3 billion pounds.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of construction
and mining equipment, reported a 45 percent decline in
first-quarter earnings and cut its full-year outlook.
Reckitt Benckiser Group, the maker of Nurofen and
Strepsils, reported 7 percent first-quarter revenue growth,
driven by a worse-than-normal flu season.