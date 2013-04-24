April 24 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
ENRC chairman quits embattled miner
Bogus terror tweet sparks shares blip
HSBC - the bank that likes to say 'demising'
Apple to return extra $55 billion to investors
KPMG chief dismisses 'one-day wonder' scandal
Bank of England to extend Funding for Lending
Accor chief ousted over slow pace of turnaround
Overview
Eurasian Natural Resources Corp Chairman Mehmet
Dalman, who was brought in to work on the London-listed Kazakh
miner's corporate governance and transparency issues, resigned
on Tuesday.
A fake tweet from Associated Press' hacked twitter account
-- informing the news agency's 1.9 million followers that U.S.
President Barack Obama had been injured in a terrorist attack --
triggered a brief sell-off in U.S. markets.
HSBC Holdings Plc coined the word 'demising' -- a
new term for the process of cutting jobs -- when it announced on
Tuesday that 1,149 people could potentially lose their roles at
the bank's UK operations.
Amid investor pressure and its declining stock price, Apple
said it would return an extra $55 billion to
shareholders by the end of 2015 and increased its quarterly
dividend by 15 percent.
KPMG Chairman Michael Andrew downplayed auditor's
recent insider trading controversy -- involving former senior
audit partner Scott London leaking client secrets -- by
referring to the incident as a "one-day wonder".
The Bank of England plans to announce a year-long extension
for its Funding for Lending Scheme, which provides incentives to
encourage lending to small and medium-sized businesses.
Europe's largest hotel group Accor ousted its
chairman and chief executive, who had led Accor for two years,
Denis Hennequin, reflecting the role of its activist minority
shareholders.