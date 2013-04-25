April 24 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Starbucks seeks fresh US tax breaks
JPMorgan under pressure in Basel spat
Bank of England opens Funding for Lending door to buy-to-let
landlords
Permira raises 2.2 billion euros in sign of shrinking buyout
industry
BT seeks mobile partner in 4G push
Nespresso's bitter taste of defeat
Overview
Months after Starbucks' tax structure provoked
public outcry and political criticism in Britain, the coffee
chain has begun campaigning to protect and expand tax breaks on
its foreign profits.
Major European companies have criticised JPMorgan Chase
, among other U.S. banks, for putting their own interests
before those of their clients when it came to new bank capital
rules for derivatives sold privately off exchanges.
The Bank of England's revised Funding for Lending Scheme
could particularly benefit buy-to-let landlords in another
government-backed boost to the British property industry.
Private Equity firm Permira highlighted the
shrinking buyout industry when it said it had raised 2.2 billion
euros ($2.86 billion) for a new fund; only half of its
fundraising target and a fraction of its last haul.
UK telecoms company BT Group has begun looking for a
mobile phone partner, a potential sign that it could reunite
with O2.
After a 10-month legal battle, a UK High Court ruled that
appliance manufacturer Dualit could continue to make coffee-pods
that fit Nestle's Nespresso machines -- doing so would
not infringe on the latter's patents.