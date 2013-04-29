April 28 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
JPMorgan promotes Zames in shake-up
()
ICG and Lloyds discuss Europe's largest CLO since the crisis
()
Irish bank regulator set to join Lloyds
()
Francois Hollande to woo French business with tax cut
()
IG poised to widen market for spread bets on Bitcoin
()
WhatsApp accused of breaking privacy rules
()
Overview
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon
promoted Matt Zames to chief operating officer, replacing Frank
Bisignano in the investment bank's latest executive reshuffle.
Intermediate Capital Group is in talks with Lloyds
Banking Group over a 400-million-euro ($521.08
million) collateralised loan obligation, a deal which is
expected to close over the summer.
Matthew Elderfield, Ireland's chief banking regulator, will
be appointed the new head of compliance at Lloyds Banking Group
over the next few days.
French President Francois Hollande intends to cut capital
gains taxes, hoping to convince investors that the Socialist
government is committed to reviving its stalled economy.
IG Group plans to extend a service that will let its
customers bet on the highly volatile price of Bitcoin, the
virtual currency that was introduced to the company's platform
at the start of April.
WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging app available on
platforms including Android and iOS, has been accused of
violating international privacy rules by data protection
regulators in Canada and the Netherlands. ()