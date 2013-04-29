April 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

JPMorgan promotes Zames in shake-up

ICG and Lloyds discuss Europe's largest CLO since the crisis

Irish bank regulator set to join Lloyds

Francois Hollande to woo French business with tax cut

IG poised to widen market for spread bets on Bitcoin

WhatsApp accused of breaking privacy rules

Overview

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon promoted Matt Zames to chief operating officer, replacing Frank Bisignano in the investment bank's latest executive reshuffle.

Intermediate Capital Group is in talks with Lloyds Banking Group over a 400-million-euro ($521.08 million) collateralised loan obligation, a deal which is expected to close over the summer.

Matthew Elderfield, Ireland's chief banking regulator, will be appointed the new head of compliance at Lloyds Banking Group over the next few days.

French President Francois Hollande intends to cut capital gains taxes, hoping to convince investors that the Socialist government is committed to reviving its stalled economy.

IG Group plans to extend a service that will let its customers bet on the highly volatile price of Bitcoin, the virtual currency that was introduced to the company's platform at the start of April.

WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging app available on platforms including Android and iOS, has been accused of violating international privacy rules by data protection regulators in Canada and the Netherlands. ()