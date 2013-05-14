May 14 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Bloomberg users' messages leaked online
()
Glass Lewis hits out at Goldman pay plan
()
Cameron to rush out draft bill on EU vote
()
Watchdog probes 1 mln US swap contracts
()
Bank recruitment runs into red-faced factor
()
Petrobras bond sale sets record
()
Overview
More than ten thousand private messages between traders
using Bloomberg's financial terminal have leaked online, even as
it struggles to pacify its clients' privacy concerns.
Glass Lewis, a prominent investor advisory firm, has
recommended shareholders of Goldman Sachs Group Inc to
vote against its executive compensation plan and the re-election
of James Johnson, head of the board's compensation committee.
Prime Minister David Cameron will unveil a draft bill on
Tuesday for an European Union referendum in a bid to defuse
bitterness among conservatives over his strategy on Britain's
European Union membership.
The legitimacy of more than one million energy and metals
transactions by traders over the past two years have been put
under scrutiny by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
A YouGov survey of more than 1,000 students found that more
than a quarter of them would be too embarrassed to admit to
their friends that they were taking up a job in banking,
emphasising the failure of banks to win over public opinion post
the financial crisis.
Brazil's state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro
Petrobras SA sold $11 billion of global debt on
Monday in the largest corporate bond sale from an emerging
market on record.