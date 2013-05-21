May 21 Headlines
U.S. senators accuse Apple of avoiding billions in taxes
()
Actavis to acquire Warner Chilcott in $5 bln deal
()
ENRC co-founders in line to win with lowball bid
()
Essar Oil to sign fuel-for-cash deal with China Development
Bank
()
Oil inquiry widens to trading houses
()
Overview
The U.S. Senate accused Apple Inc of paying little
or no taxes to governments around the world by using loopholes
and Irish units that are not tax residents of any country.
Actavis said it would by rival Warner Chilcott
in a $5 billion deal that would see the combined
company become the world's third-largest generic drug company by
sales.
ENRC's co-founders, who are bidding to take control
of the miner, are likely to be able to buy the company for a low
price, analysts said.
India's Essar Oil will sign a loan-for-oil deal
with state-run China Development Bank under which the bank will
provide the company with a loan in exchange for oil shipments to
PetroChina.
The European Commission is seeking new information from
trading houses, including Glencore, as part of its
probe into the manipulation of energy price benchmarks.