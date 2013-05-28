May 28 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Co-op appoints former HSBC executive
Valeant in $8.7 bln Bausch & Lomb deal
Crown Estate in tie-up with Canadian pension fund
Club Med to be taken over in 556-mln-euro deal
Diageo closer to control of India's United Spirits
UK and France win battle to lift EU's Syria arms embargo
Overview
Britain's Co-operative Group Ltd has named former
30-year veteran HSBC Holdings Plc banker Niall Booker
as the man to lead its banking arm as the lender struggles to
deal with concerns over its capital position.
Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
said on Monday it agreed to buy privately held
ophthalmology business Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc from Warburg
Pincus LLC for $8.7 billion.
The Crown Estate, which manages an 8-billion-pound property
empire for the Queen, has joined forces with Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System in a 320-million-pound deal to fund
a part of an overhaul of St James's Market area in central
London.
French holiday firm Club Mediterranee's top
shareholders, Fosun International and AXA Private
Equity, said on Monday they would team up to takeover
the group in a deal that values it at around 556 million euros.
India's United Spirits Ltd on Monday approved the
allotment of 10 percent of its enlarged capitalisation on a
preferential basis for around 300 million pounds to Diageo Plc
, the world's biggest distiller by sales.
Britain and France can now freely supply weapons to the
rebels groups in Syria as the European Union agreed to lift the
arms embargo in the country amid deep reluctance from other
member states.