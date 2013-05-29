May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ads on Facebook dropped after appearing next to offensive posts

EU eases hard line on austerity

Citi settles $3.5 bln mortgage suit

Relaxation of UK bribery law on government agenda

Walmart to pay $82 mln over hazardous waste

Seven charged over 'cyber criminals' bank

Overview

Major brands such as Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Nationwide Building Society have cancelled their marketing campaign on Facebook Inc after their ads were placed automatically next to offensive images.

The European Commission will move the EU's policy focus away from a crisis response based on austerity to structural reforms in its annual economic recommendations for EU members states on Wednesday.

Citigroup Inc has reached a settlement with the Federal Housing Finance Agency that had sued the bank for misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying $3.5 billion of mortgage-backed securities.

The Bribery Act, passed in 2011 with promises from the UK government to crack down on corruption, is set to be reviewed to reduce "red tape" and follows pressure from businesses about the cost of compliance.

The world's largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would pay $82 million to the federal government as it pleaded guilty that it illegally discarded hazardous waste in the United States several years ago.

U.S. authorities charged Costa Rica-based digital currency company Liberty Reserve and seven of its current and former employees, claiming that it was a money transfer hub for criminal gangs trafficking in drugs and child pornography.