May 30 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Berkshire spends $5.6 bln on NV Energy
()
Empire State Building gets REIT and IPO go ahead
()
Osborne closes 900-mln-stg tax loophole and slams utility
companies
()
Gavin O'Reilly returns to corporate life as head of The
Agency
()
Shuanghui agrees $4.7 bln deal for Smithfield Foods
()
SEC fines Nasdaq $10 mln over Facebook failure
()
Overview
Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to pay $5.6 billion
for NV Energy Inc, the electric utility serving Las
Vegas and its power-hungry casinos, saying the deal would help
in the development of Nevada's renewable energy resources.
Investors of the group that controls the Empire State
Building have approved a plan to take the New York skyscraper
public for $1 billion.
Britain's finance ministry closed down a 900 million-pound
tax loophole on Wednesday by blocking gas and electricity
distribution companies from claiming capital allowances off
their tax bills against costs dating back decades.
Gavin O'Reilly, who was ousted as chief executive of
Independent News & Media last year, has been appointed
as head of The Agency Group, a booking agency for stars such as
De La Soul and Dolly Parton.
China's Shuanghui Group has agreed to buy Smithfield Foods
Inc for around $4.7 billion in cash, in what will be the
largest Chinese takeover of a U.S. company if completed.
Nasdaq OMX on Wednesday agreed to pay $10 million,
the largest penalty ever levied against a stock exchange, to
settle civil charges stemming from mistakes during the launch of
Facebook Inc's $16 billion initial public offering last
year.