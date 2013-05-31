May 31 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Infrastructure projects to receive 15 bln stg boost
Royal Bank of Scotland rejects JC Flowers' bid
Smiths Group in talks to sell medical unit for 2 bln stg
plus
Consumer giants turn screw on ad agencies
Google backs South African solar project
Singapore Airlines orders 30 Airbus A350 jets
Overview
The British government will next month announce 15 billion
pounds ($22.82 billion) extra spending for infrastructure
projects in the future, as part of new capital expenditure plans
to stimulate the economy and revive growth.
Royal Bank of Scotland has narrowed a list of
prospective bidders for hundreds of branches it must sell, and
informed Apollo and JC Flowers that their bid was unsuccessful,
according to people familiar with the matter.
British engineering company Smiths Group is in
early-stage talks to sell its medical division, which played a
role in the first successful IVF treatment, for potentially more
than 2 billion pounds, said people familiar with the talks.
Major consumer products groups such as Johnson & Johnson
and Anheuser-Busch InBev are delaying payments
to advertisers and commodity producers leading to supply chain
issues and constricted cash flows.
Google Inc has made a $12 million investment in a
solar power project in South Africa, highlighting the
attractiveness of Africa's largest economy to global investors.
Singapore Airlines Ltd said it would spend more
than $17 billion to buy 30 Airbus and 30 Boeing Co
aircraft, representing one of the biggest orders ever
placed by the airline.