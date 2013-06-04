June 4 The following are the top stories in the
A mining union official was shot dead near Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine and 1,000 striking Glencore Xstrata
workers were dismissed, sparking fears of renewed
violence in the troubled South African mining belt.
Apple Inc on Monday defended itself against U.S.
government accusations that it conspired with book publishers to
raise the price of e-books, removing market competition and
costing consumers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group has offered to buy
the remaining 40 percent of Dutch investment manager AlpInvest
Partners NV, a move that would grant Carlyle greater control of
a large investor in many of its rivals' funds.
As Zynga Inc's social games continue to struggle,
the owner of Farmville and DrawFree announced plans to cut over
500 jobs, or 18 percent of its global headcount.
Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Monday
that it would immediately retire 10 aircraft and hasten the
withdrawal of a further 76, as it responds to slow economic
growth.
Chinese shoe exporter Huajian -- which makes ladies shows
for brands including Guess, Clarkes and Tommy Hilfiger
-- is eyeing a multimillion-dollar Ethiopian factory
expansion that could mean preferential trade tariffs and lower
labour costs.