Headlines
Dimon pledges to fight Whale suits
Google buys mapping app for $1 bln
Tech groups urge US to ease security gag
Investors vent fury at Facebook meeting
IAG paves way for first dividend
Prada to focus on cost control as sales and profit growth
slows
Overview
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon hit
back against allegations that the bank's executives misled
shareholders last year during its unfolding London Whale
derivatives loss.
Google Inc on Tuesday bought mapping app Waze for
$1 billion, to safeguard its lead in one of the most crucial
aspects of smartphone usage.
Google Inc and Facebook Inc have requested
that the U.S. government ease up on regulation preventing
Internet companies from disclosing how many national security
requests they receive for users' data.
Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced a
barrage of criticism from investors who were disappointed with
the social network's slumping stock price at its first annual
general meeting on Tuesday.
International Consolidated Airlines Group on
Tuesday reached an agreement with trustees to its pension
schemes that, it said, would allow British Airways to move to
normal dividend payments over time.
Milanese luxury brand Prada SpA reported slow
first-quarter profit and sales, hurt by a clampdown on luxury
gifts in China and lower European consumer spending.