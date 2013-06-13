June 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Stephen Hester to step down as RBS chief executive
()
France Telecom chief under formal investigation
()
Vodafone in talks to buy Kabel Deutschland in 7 bln euro
deal
()
Virgin Money expected to choose advisers for flotation plan
()
WPP suffers shareholder revolt over executive pay
()
Overview
Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Stephen
Hester is to step down at the end of the year, as the British
Government looks to appoint a new CEO to lead the bank through
its privatisation.
France Telecom Chief Executive Stephane Richard, is
being formally investigated by a French court for his alleged
involvement in organised fraud when he was a senior finance
ministry official during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency.
Vodafone is in early talks to buy Kabel Deutschland,
Germany's largest cable company, in a deal that could be worth
over 7 billion euros ($9.34 billion).
Virgin Money, the British banking arm of Richard Branson's
Virgin Group, is expected to choose advisers for its initial
public offering during the next six months, according to
sources.
Over a quarter of shareholders in world's biggest
advertising agency, WPP, either opposed or abstained in
a vote over Chief Executive Martin Sorrell's hefty
17.6-million-pound ($27.6 million) pay package.