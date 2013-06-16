June 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Biggest UK investors plan joint move on excess ()

Europe's auto market gloom to last until 2019 ()

Brazil hanging on for record IPO boom ()

Grohe considers IPO or trade sale ()

Co-op close to deal with regulator ()

Aerospace trio campaigns for European drone programme ()

Overview

The United Kingdom's biggest shareholders such as Schroders , pension funds and charities are looking at setting up a joint investor forum to check boardroom excesses and in turn improve performance and returns of companies.

The car market in western Europe will not begin to grow until at least 2019, according to a report to be released by AlixPartners on Monday, raising fears of further plant closures. The total capital raised on Brazil's stock exchange during the first half of 2013 is set to cross $10.6 billion this week when the country's largest cement producer, Votorantim Cimentos lists on Wednesday.

Private equity owners of Germany's Grohe, Europe's biggest bathroom fittings maker, have appointed bankers to evaluate strategic options including an initial public offering or sale, that could value the company at 4 billion euros, including debt.

Co-operative Bank is close to agreeing a rescue package with the Bank of England that will plug a capital shortfall of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.35 billion) without state help. EADS, Finmeccanica and Dassault - three of Europe's biggest defence companies - have called up governments to set up a European drone programme to compete with U.S. and Israeli companies that dominate the sector.