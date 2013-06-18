June 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Cyprus has asked leaders of the Eurozone to overhaul terms of its 10 billion euro bailout, warning that the country might not be able to meet the current rescue terms as it had harmed the country's economy and banking system even more than expected.

Brazil's largest cement producer, Votorantim Cimentos, has scrapped its plans to list in what would have been the second-largest initial public offering globally this year. Deloitte LLP's financial advisory unit will pay $10 million and refrain for one year from new business with certain New York banks to settle accusations over its review of money laundering controls at Standard Chartered Bank.

Chinese network equipment and cellphone maker Huawei Technologies Co would consider buying Finland's Nokia to help it expand its smartphone business, Huawei's head of consumer business said, but added that Microsoft's Windows phone platform used by Nokia as well as Huawei was "weak".

Dutch engineering company Royal Imtech, grappling with fraud at its German and Polish operations that had cost the company hundreds of millions of euros, is considering pressing charges against some members of its former management in those countries.

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie's stunt double has sued Rupert Murdoch's News Corp over allegations its British newspapers hacked her phone, opening up a new front in the litigation against the owner of The Sun and the now closed News of the World.