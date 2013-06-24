June 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Silvio Berlusconi found guilty in sex trial

Investors press Repsol to strike deal over YPF expropriation

Dublin urged to hold inquiry into banking crisis

Top shareholder backs ENRC bid even as independent committee fails to recommend it

Vodafone seals 7.7 bln euro union with Kabel Deutschland

Warming oceans make parts of world 'uninsurable', say insurers

Silvio Berlusconi was handed a seven-year jail sentence and banned from holding public office for life on Monday for abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor, further complicating relations between the two main parties in Italy's fragile left-right government.

Spanish oil major Repsol SA is under increasing pressure from Catalan savings bank La Caixa, its largest shareholder, and Pemex, the Mexican state oil group and number-three investor, to accept a non-cash compensation offer from Argentina over the expropriation of its majority stake in energy firm YPF, several people close to the talks in Spain and Argentina said.

Dublin is facing fresh calls for a full inquiry into the collapse of Ireland's financial system on Monday, after recordings of talks between Anglo Irish Bank executives about a bailout were revealed. The recordings suggest the bank deliberately misled regulators as it sought help during the financial crisis.

A $4.7 billion bid by the founders of Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation to buy out the Kazakh miner has gained the support of the board of its largest shareholder Kazakhmys Plc, even as an independent committee set up by the company said it could not recommend their new offer.

Vodafone Group Plc has agreed to buy Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG for 7.7 billion euros ($10 billion), which will turn the mobile operator into a combined TV, internet and telecoms group with more customers and higher margins.

Insurers have warned that the speed at which oceans are warming increasingly around the world is threatening their ability to sell affordable policies.