Headlines

Rothschild set to advise on split of RBS

'Very excited' Carney makes early start at auspicious time

Rothermeres eye greater control of DMGT

Clegg threatens to derail David Cameron's EU referendum plan

French competition watchdog probes Apple resale practices

Allied Irish Banks viewed as reckless as Anglo, calls reveal

EasyJet investors set to back jet order

Overview

The British government is set to name Rothschild to advise on potentially splitting up Royal Bank of Scotland into a good bank and a bad bank.

Mark Carney, the Bank of England's new governor, reported for duty before seven in the morning and told reporters he was "very excited about getting started."

Viscount Rothermere has made a move to consolidate his control over Daily Mail and General Trust with an approach to buy out the outstanding voting shares in the company from his uncle and other holders.

Nick Clegg said his party did not support Prime Minister David Cameron's planned 2017 referendum on EU membership.

The French antitrust watchdog has carried out a search of Apple Inc's premises and also those of some of its French retailers and distributors as part of an investigation into the company's resale practices.

Allied Irish Banks was seen to be just as reckless in its lending as Anglo Irish Bank in the run-up to Ireland's financial crisis, according to remarks between senior bank executives broadcast on Monday.

EasyJet shareholders are planning to back a multibillion-dollar aircraft order, going up against the company's estranged founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou who is opposed to the deal.