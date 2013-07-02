July 2 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Rothschild set to advise on split of RBS
'Very excited' Carney makes early start at auspicious time
Rothermeres eye greater control of DMGT
Clegg threatens to derail David Cameron's EU referendum plan
French competition watchdog probes Apple resale practices
Allied Irish Banks viewed as reckless as Anglo, calls reveal
EasyJet investors set to back jet order
Overview
The British government is set to name Rothschild to advise
on potentially splitting up Royal Bank of Scotland into
a good bank and a bad bank.
Mark Carney, the Bank of England's new governor, reported
for duty before seven in the morning and told reporters he was
"very excited about getting started."
Viscount Rothermere has made a move to consolidate his
control over Daily Mail and General Trust with an
approach to buy out the outstanding voting shares in the company
from his uncle and other holders.
Nick Clegg said his party did not support Prime Minister
David Cameron's planned 2017 referendum on EU membership.
The French antitrust watchdog has carried out a search of
Apple Inc's premises and also those of some of its
French retailers and distributors as part of an investigation
into the company's resale practices.
Allied Irish Banks was seen to be just as reckless
in its lending as Anglo Irish Bank in the run-up to Ireland's
financial crisis, according to remarks between senior bank
executives broadcast on Monday.
EasyJet shareholders are planning to back a
multibillion-dollar aircraft order, going up against the
company's estranged founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou who is
opposed to the deal.