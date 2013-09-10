Sept 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

DEUTSCHE BANK IN TOKYO ANTI-BRIBERY PROBE

INTERDEALER BROKER ICAP CLOSES IN ON SETTLEMENT OVER LIBOR CLAIMS

VERIZON SET FOR BLOCKBUSTER BOND SALE

REPSOL CONSULTS BANKS OVER 4.4 BLN EUROS GAS NATURAL STAKE

TWITTER MAKES ITS LARGEST ACQUISITION

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG is under scrutiny from Japan's securities market watchdog over concerns that its employees breached Japan's anti-bribery regulations by providing corporate entertainment to pension fund executives.

ICAP is nearing a settlement with U.S and British regulators over allegations that it manipulated the Libor benchmark interest rates that would see the UK interdealer broker pay a fraction of the fines given to banks over the scandal.

Verizon plans to sell a combination of fixed and floating-rate debt across maturities ranging from three to 30 years as part of its $130 billion acquisition of Verizon Wireless, according to a company filing with regulators.

Spanish energy company Repsol has consulted Citigroup and Deutsche Bank on the possible sale of its $6 billion stake in utility Gas Natural.

Twitter has bought mobile advertising company MoPub in its largest acquisition to date, in a deal worth 16 million shares in Twitter.