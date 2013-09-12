Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
LIBOR CONTROL TO REMAIN IN LONDON
DEUTSCHE BANK TRADERS WRONGFULLY DISMISSED, COURT RULES
CARGILL'S GREG PAGE TO RETIRE EARLY, DAVID MACLENNAN TO TAKE
OVER
WHISTLEBLOWER SUES MORGAN STANLEY OVER 'HARASSMENT'
BAKRIES FACE LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER BOND ISSUED BY PROPERTY
ARM
Overview
Morgan Stanley is being sued by an ex-auditor,
claiming that senior executives and audit officers ignored and
"whitewashed" his concerns that the bank was taking on too much
credit risk before the global financial crisis.
A German labour court on Wednesday ordered Deutsche Bank
to rehire four traders that it wrongfully dismissed
during an internal probe into the global Libor scandal.
The European Commission will next week announce that London
will remain the primary authority for Libor, despite plans
earlier in the year to put the lending rate under the direct
control of a European supervisor in Paris.
Leading global grains exporter Cargill said on Wednesday
that its Chief Executive Greg Page is set to leave more than two
years ahead of his mandatory retirement age, to be replaced by
David MacLennan, the agribusiness' president and chief operating
office.
A group of creditors - including hedge fund Cube Capital -
on Wednesday commenced legal proceedings against the Indonesian
Bakrie family in a payment dispute over a $155 million bond
issued by Bakrieland Development, a property
affiliate.