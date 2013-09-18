WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Sept 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DIMON MEMO OUTLINES SIMPLIFIED JPMORGAN STRUCTURE
VW TARGETS NEW RICH WITH PLAN TO BUILD LUXURY CARS IN BRAZIL
BOEING SWOOPS CLOSER TO CAPTURING SOUTH KOREA FIGHTER CONTRACT
TESLA MOVES AHEAD FROM GOOGLE IN RACE TO BUILD SELF-DRIVING CARS
EA PICKS SPORTS UNIT HEAD AS NEW CHIEF
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told staff in a memo on Tuesday that getting rid of non-core business units, especially those with legal or regulatory risks, was currently a "key initiative" in simplifying the bank's structure.
German automaker Volkswagen said it was going to invest about 150 million euros ($200.23 million) in Brazil by 2015, targeting the nation's increasingly affluent consumers with plans to build its luxury Audi cars there.
A South Korean official said Boeing's F-15 Silent Eagle was the only aircraft with a low enough price-tag to make it eligible to win the country's largest-ever defence import programme, its 8.3 trillion won ($7.66 billion) fighter jet tender.
Tesla's billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker was joining the bandwagon to building cars that can drive themselves.
Electronic Arts, the video games publisher that made Fifa Soccer and Madden NFL, has named the head of its sports unit, Andrew Wilson, as its new chief executive, replacing John Riccitiello who stepped down in March.
