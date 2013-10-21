FOREX-Yen rises vs dollar and euro as U.S., China meeting looms
* Aussie slips on RBA views on labor and inflation (Updates prices, adds comment)
Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MORTGAGE WATCHDOG SEEKS $6 BLN FROM BOFA
OPINION DIVIDED ON JPMORGAN SETTLEMENT
ALCOA ATTACKS 'SHORT-SIGHTED AND MISGUIDED' LME
AT&T SELLS CELL TOWERS FOR $4.9 BLN
TERRA FIRMA TO LAUNCH 1 BLN STG FLOAT OF INFINIS
Overview
U.S. housing regulators are looking to fine Bank of America more than $6 billion for its role in misleading mortgage agencies during the housing boom, compared with the $4 billion to be paid by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Opinions are divided in the U.S. regarding the $13 billion settlement JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay to state and federal authorities.
Aluminum producer Alcoa has attacked the London Metal Exchange as "short-sighted and misguided" and called on the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to intervene in a row about metals warehousing.
AT&T said it would lease the rights to about 9,100 of its wireless network towers to Crown Castle International and sell another 600 towers to the tower operator for about $4.9 billion.
Terra Firma, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is set to launch a 1 billion pound ($1.62 billion) float of Infinis, a British wind power company, on Monday in a comeback signal to prospective new investors.
