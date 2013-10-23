Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LSE JOINS RACE FOR $60 BLN ALIBABA LISTING

JPMORGAN NEARS $6BN SETTLEMENT WITH INVESTORS

RABOBANK FACES NEAR-$1 BLN LIBOR FINE

TCI FANS FLAMES OVER ROYAL MAIL PRICE

EBAY BUYS SAME-DAY COURIER SERVICE

Overview

Alibaba, China's No. 1 e-commerce firm, is considering listing on the London Stock Exchange after failing to convince Hong Kong regulators of the merits of its corporate governance concerns.

JPMorgan Chase could face a $6 billion fine from institutional investors to settle claims that it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rabobank could face a near $1 billion fine from British and U.S. regulators looking to settle allegations that the Dutch lender helped manipulate benchmark interbank lending rates, three people familiar with the matter said.

A hedge fund with a reputation for aggressive campaigning to boost company performance has bought a 5 percent stake in the recently listed Royal Mail.

E-commerce company eBay said it would buy Shutl, a London-based same-day courier service, in order to take more control of product deliveries.