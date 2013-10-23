BRIEF-Axovant Sciences announces pricing of $125 mln public offering of common shares
Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
LSE JOINS RACE FOR $60 BLN ALIBABA LISTING
JPMORGAN NEARS $6BN SETTLEMENT WITH INVESTORS
RABOBANK FACES NEAR-$1 BLN LIBOR FINE
TCI FANS FLAMES OVER ROYAL MAIL PRICE
EBAY BUYS SAME-DAY COURIER SERVICE
Overview
Alibaba, China's No. 1 e-commerce firm, is considering listing on the London Stock Exchange after failing to convince Hong Kong regulators of the merits of its corporate governance concerns.
JPMorgan Chase could face a $6 billion fine from institutional investors to settle claims that it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter.
Rabobank could face a near $1 billion fine from British and U.S. regulators looking to settle allegations that the Dutch lender helped manipulate benchmark interbank lending rates, three people familiar with the matter said.
A hedge fund with a reputation for aggressive campaigning to boost company performance has bought a 5 percent stake in the recently listed Royal Mail.
E-commerce company eBay said it would buy Shutl, a London-based same-day courier service, in order to take more control of product deliveries.
