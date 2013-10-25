Oct 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
TWITTER CAUTIOUS AHEAD OF $14 BLN IPO
BofA to cut thousands of mortgage jobs
WPP sees signs of recovery in Europe
RBS's 'bad bank' to sell property assets
G4S replaces its UK chief executive Richard Morris
Overview
Micro-blogging company Twitter set a modest $17
to $20 price range per share for its initial public offering
next month, anxious to avoid the runaway valuations which dogged
rival Facebook's offering.
Bank of America is planning to axe 3,000 jobs - most
of which are not full-time employees - in its legacy asset
servicing unit as improving credit quality reduces work on
delinquent loans and foreclosures.
WPP, the world's largest advertising company, posted
better-than-expected third-quarter sales growth driven by
strength from business in western Europe for the first time this
year.
Royal Bank of Scotland's "bad bank" is taking bids
for its West Register internal property portfolio, which
consists of a number of industrial distribution units with a
guide price of 63 million pounds ($101.85 million).
G4S, the world's biggest security services firm,
said its UK chief executive had stepped down immediately after
holding the position for little more than a year.