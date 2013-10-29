Oct 29 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
OSBORNE TO LAUNCH ISLAMIC BOND PLAN
()
SWISS LAUNCH CRIMINAL PROBE INTO F1 BRIBERY SCANDAL
()
SPRAWLING G4S FACES QUESTIONS OVER CONTROL
()
DEUTSCHE BORSE GETS OFFER TO SETTLE IRAN CASE FOR $152 MLN
()
EADS plans to cull jobs and cut defence costs
()
Overview
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is
set to announce the country's plans to issue the first Islamic
bond outside the Muslim world, hoping that the 200 million pound
($322.62 million) bond will act as a catalyst for London to
become a leading player in the sharia-compliant finance market.
Swiss prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into
Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone for bribing a
German banker to smooth the sale of a stake in the motor racing
business to private equity firm CVC in 2006.
G4S, the world's largest security services firm,
denied allegations of its involvement in the abuse - including
electric shock treatment and forced injections - of inmates at
its Mangaung prison in South Africa.
Germany's Deutsche Boerse said it had received an
offer from the United States to settle a probe into the exchange
operator's alleged breach of U.S. sanctions against Iran for
$152 million.
European aerospace group EADS is planning to axe
jobs and cut costs in a bid to restructure its defence business,
which has been languished due to Europe's long-term decline in
military spending.