Headlines

RBS SUSPENDS TWO FOREX TRADERS

WELLS FARGO STRIKES DEAL ON BAD MORTGAGES

AIG COMPLETES BUYBACK AS PROFITS IMPROVE

SONY WARNS ON PROFITS AFTER FAILING TO REVERSE FORTUNES

Overview

The Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended two traders in its foreign exchange division amid global investigations into the possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex market, sources said.

Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has settled claims with the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency over bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the financial crisis, according to sources.

Insurer American International Group said it had completed its first share buyback since its $182 billion government bailout during the financial crisis.

Japanese consumer electronics company Sony on Friday morning slashed its full-year profit forecast by 26 percent, hit by weakness in its struggling TV operation.