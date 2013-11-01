BRIEF-Takung Art Co says unit and Merit Crown entered into extension of loan agreement - SEC Filing
* On April 4, Hongkong Takung, Merit Crown entered extension of loan agreement to extend term of US$ loans through Dec 31, 2017 - SEC Filing
Nov 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
RBS SUSPENDS TWO FOREX TRADERS
WELLS FARGO STRIKES DEAL ON BAD MORTGAGES
AIG COMPLETES BUYBACK AS PROFITS IMPROVE
SONY WARNS ON PROFITS AFTER FAILING TO REVERSE FORTUNES
Overview
The Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended two traders in its foreign exchange division amid global investigations into the possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex market, sources said.
Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has settled claims with the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency over bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the financial crisis, according to sources.
Insurer American International Group said it had completed its first share buyback since its $182 billion government bailout during the financial crisis.
Japanese consumer electronics company Sony on Friday morning slashed its full-year profit forecast by 26 percent, hit by weakness in its struggling TV operation.
