Headlines
HSBC SOUNDS OUT SPIN-OFF OF UK UNIT
INVESTORS LINE UP TO BACK BOB DIAMOND'S AFRICAN COMEBACK
CERBERUS OFFERS INVESTORS WAY OUT OF GUNMAKER FREEDOM GROUP
BRITISH AIRWAYS LAUNCHES LEGAL BID TO BLOCK CHANGE TO APS
PENSION
RENAULT-NISSAN STEERS TOWARD CLOSER PARTNERSHIP WITH DAIMLER
Overview
HSBC Holdings is considering the potential sale of
a stake in its British retail and commercial banking business,
according to three people familiar with the project.
Former Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond has
secured the preliminary support of several big institutional
investors for the $250 million London listing of a shell
company, targeting the African financial sector.
U.S. private equity company Cerberus Capital Management
is offering shareholders a way to sell their interest
in Freedom Group, the maker of the gun used in the Newtown
school shootings last year, after failing to deliver on its
promise to dispose of the company.
IAG's British Airways is taking legal action to try
to prevent the trustees of one of its pension schemes from
increasing payments to some of its retired workers.
Renault-Nissan is working towards
striking an agreement with its German partner Daimler
that will deepen the alliance between the carmakers during the
first quarter of next year.