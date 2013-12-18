Dec 18 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BP ACCUSES US LAWYER OF 'BRAZEN FRAUD'
()
3M'S SHARE BUYBACK COULD RISE TO $22 BLN
()
JPMORGAN SUES FDIC FOR MORE THAN $1 BLN
()
BORIS AIRPORT DREAM LEFT IN HOLDING PATTERN
()
GALERIES LAFAYETTE IN TALKS TO BUY HOUSE OF FRASER
()
Overview
BP Plc accused a U.S. lawyer of making
"misrepresentations" about the number of clients he represented
in his legal action against the energy giant over the 2010
Deepwater Horizon disaster.
3M, whose products range from Post-It notes to films
used in flat-panel TVs, said it may buy back up to $22 billion
worth of shares in the five years until 2017, jumping on the
bandwagon of U.S. companies announcing sizable capital returns
to investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, has sued
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which managed the
receivership of Washington Mutual after the it failed during the
financial crisis and then sold most of its assets to JPMorgan.
Britain's Airports Commission on Tuesday outlined two ways
to grant Heathrow a third runway, while casting severe
doubt on proposals for a hub in the Thames estuary that had been
championed by Mayor of London Boris Johnson.
British retailer House of Fraser is in advanced,
exclusive talks to be bought out by French department store
chain Galeries Lafayette, according to two sources familiar with
the situation.