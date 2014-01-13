Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Banks win Basel concessions on debt rules
()
Cargill acquires stake in Ukraine agribusiness
()
Google catches up in technology patent wars
()
Big Auto revs up R&D to record levels
()
Global steel industry set for recovery
()
Overview
Following ferocious industry lobbying, global banking
regulators agreed on Sunday to ease new rules aimed at reining
in banks' reliance on debt, providing relief to big investment
banks who have been anxious about raising billions in extra
capital.
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc acquired a
$200 million stake in Ukraine's largest agribusiness holding,
UkrLandFarming, in a deal that would, according to sources, see
both groups join forces to export grains to China and other
growing markets in the future.
Google Inc is in the top ranks of technology
companies building stockpiles of legally-protected innovations
with nearly 2,000 patents awarded in the United States last
year, almost double the number of all previous years combined.
Global automobile makers are trying to stay ahead of a
swiftly shifting market and fierce competition from the
technology industry with more investment in research and
development than ever before.
According to a Financial Times poll of 15 steel analysts,
world production of steel will rise by 3.6 percent in 2014 with
a rebound in Europe and the rest of the world offsetting a
slowdown in Chinese growth.