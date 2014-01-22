Jan 22 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
HUGE CASH PILE PUTS RECOVERY IN HANDS OF THE FEW
()
INSURERS DASH GOVERNMENT HOPES OF EARLY PRODUCTS FOR ELDERLY
CARE ()
CITY BANKERS WARN AGAINST UK'S POTENTIAL LOSS OF INFLUENCE
IN EU ()
BC PARTNERS CONSIDERS 1 BLN POUNDS PHONES4U LISTING
()
P2P LENDERS BANKROLL DEVELOPMENT OF NEW HOMES
()
Overview
A third of the largest non-financial companies of the world
have an unspent cash pile of $2.8 trillion, which has been
accumulating since the financial crisis, a study by Deloitte
reveals.
Long-term care products for the elderly are currently
limited, and would be encouraged, the British care and support
minister and the Association of British insurers said in a joint
statement on Tuesday. Companies such as Aviva, Aegon
, Legal & General however are yet to suggest
that there would be any new launches in the market at the
moment.
Citigroup Inc has warned against the United Kingdom
opting out of the European Union, saying such a move could hurt
the British economy and reduce investment from international
companies.
British electrical good provider Phones4U is expected to be
floated by private equity firm BC Partners for an initial public
offering on the London Stock Exchange that would value the
company to up to 1 billion pounds.
Alternative lender Wellesley & Co is targeting retail
investors to fund small and medium-sized residential builders
for new homes along with other peer-to-peer lenders such as
Funding Circle and Assetz Capital.